ATLANTA (CBS46)--East Point police are searching for the person who shot a man in East Point.
Just after midnight, police said they responded to a person shot call and located a victim outside the Texaco gas station on Delowe Drive.
According to police, the man was not a customer at the gas station.
Police said there is no known motive, and the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
