COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Thirty-nine-year-old Renardo Lewis's arrest has been seen and shared by thousands of people online.
Lewis and his wife were at the IHOP on Cobb Parkway North late Saturday night when they got into an argument with an employee about poor customer service.
An IHOP employee called police saying Lewis was making threats.
Lizz Toledo was at IHOP that night celebrating a birthday and started recording. In her video, you see Lewis and his wife speaking with officers but then Marietta police said Lewis began to get agitated.
“When he turns to walk away for the third time, that's when the officer decides he's getting more and more agitated no matter what I’ve tried. I'm going to have to place him in cuffs,” said Marietta Police Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
“They grabbed him, they slammed him up against the wall,” said Toledo. “It's all in the video. The video speaks for itself.”
Police said additional officers tried to detain Lewis, who they say was not complying.
“The reality is you have an individual who is bigger, larger, stronger and it took more than one officer to try to detain him,” said McPhilamy.
It also took several punches and a taser to get Lewis in handcuffs police claim. His wife was even shoved away in the struggle.
“I thought they were going to kill him,” Lubreeze Franklin said. “I thought my husband was going to be dead.”
The officers involved are back on the street as Marietta Police investigate the arrest but Lewis’ attorney, Sarah Flack said she wants the GBI to investigate. She's also calling for charges against Lewis, which include making terroristic threats, to be dropped.
“It was a mob-style attack by five or six officers on top of this one man,” Flack told reporters. “And he's tased, he's punched, he's kicked. They knocked his tooth out.”
“The video doesn't look pretty,” McPhilamy said. “Try detaining someone who is bigger and stronger than you whose intoxicated and doesn't want to be.”
In response to request for dropped charges, Acting DA John Melvin said;
The District Attorney’s Office has not been contacted concerning this case prior to the request made through the news media. As with every situation, we will evaluate the case once we have all the evidence and not limit our decisions to snippets posted on social media. It is important to get the complete story and all the facts before deciding how to proceed and whether to consent to bond.
An IHOP brand spokesperson also responded to video of the arrest, saying, “Our top priority is the safety of our guests and team members. After an individual at the Marietta IHOP became belligerent and made multiple threats to those in the restaurant, including the use of a weapon, the franchisee’s team quickly followed protocol and alerted authorities. We’re grateful to the police for their quick response and for keeping the guests and team members in the restaurant safe.”
