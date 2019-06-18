NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened to a man whose body was found in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.
The body was found by a walker at around 7 a.m. on the 1700 block of Indian Trail in Norcross.
The victim was found floating face down in about two feet of water. It is unclear how the man died.
A medical examiner is on scene trying to determine the exact cause of death.
Update: Crews from @GwinnettFire are preparing to enter the water to begin collecting evidence from the body and immediate area. pic.twitter.com/PRhKCnxvFy— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) June 18, 2019
