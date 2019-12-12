ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man's body was found in a parking garage in Atlanta.
The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.
The 40 year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found bleeding from the nose. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No word on how the man died. Atlanta Police tell us that there were no obvious signs of foul play.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
