Clarkston, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.
The body was found inside an SUV at the Silver Oak apartments on Brockett Drive in Clarkston.
Police say the vehicle was riddled with bullets.
No word on what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects in custody.
The man's identity has not been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
