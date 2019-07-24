GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman says the hunt for her brother's killer got a late start after a medical examiner initially concluded the man died of natural causes.
Michelle Smalls last saw her older brother, Ray Neal, 61, on Friday. The following day, after calls to Neal went unanswered, Smalls and her nephew went to his home on Lexington Drive.
Neal was face down on the floor in a bedroom.
“It was so much blood and I went to grab him and pull him over and he was stiff,” Smalls said.
According to an accident report, there was a lot of blood, both in the bedroom and a bathroom. Police believed the scene was suspicious and blocked it off until a Gwinnett County medical examiner investigator arrived.
The investigator concluded that Neal had died of natural causes.
“The explanation that she gave… that his arteries burst and come through,” Smalls explained. “That's a lot. Your body don't create that much pressure to burst through your skin from the inside.”
Neal suffered from liver problems, high blood pressure and Hepatitis C, but Smalls said something told her, and perhaps police, that this was no natural death.
When funeral home workers arrived to move Neal’s body, they found injuries on his neck.
Smalls said she's most angry the medical examiner didn't come back to the scene.
“She never came back to re-assess the problem,” she said. “She never came back. She called on the telephone. She never came back.”
On Monday, an autopsy found that Neal had been stabbed to death. Gwinnett County police are investigating but Smalls worries they got off to a late start.
“I'm upset with the medical examiner who came out, that she didn't do her job which caused them to have to do extra.”
CBS46 has reached out to the Gwinnett County medical examiner’s office for comment.
