Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for the suspects accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint and making off with their electronics.
The armed robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Eagles Nest apartments on the 2900 block of Landrum Drive in southwest Atlanta.
A male victim told police that one of the suspects put a gun to his head and ordered he and his female companion on the floor.
The suspects then took all of the electronics from the home.
The couple says they just moved into the complex four months ago but they tell CBS46 News that they're moving out.
Meanwhile, police were able to recover a few of the items a short distance away.
No description of the suspects has been given.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
