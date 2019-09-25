COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Covington are looking for a group of men who they believe robbed a man at gunpoint after stealing his ATM card and pin number.
It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank in Covington around 1:22 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
A man told police that he met a woman on a dating site called BLK. He drove from his home in Tucker to meet the woman at her home in Covington. When he arrived, he told police that three men came out from behind the house and demanded he give them his money. Police say the victim reported that the men threatened to kill him several times and garnished a loaded gun.
Police say the victim told the men that he didn’t have cash and would have to go to the ATM.
“The offenders put the victim in the back seat of his own car and they drove his vehicle to the Wells Fargo here in Covington,” said Covington Police spokesman Officer Justin Stott.
One advantage for police was very clear surveillance video at the ATM. It captures one of the suspect’s withdrawing money from the victim’s account. Another camera shows part of the victim’s vehicle in the distance.
When they got back into his car the victim tried to fight the gun away, police tell CBS46. One shot was fired but no one was injured. The victim then ran away to the Quiktrip gas station next door and called police.
“The victim did have a laceration to his head,” Stott said. “We believe he was pistol whipped.”
Police say they’re still investigating how each person may know the other, if at all.
“We are still investigating the relationship between the female and the victim and new details are coming out as the investigation continues,” Stott told CBS46.
For now they’re looking for the young man on the ATM surveillance video and his counterparts.
“We want everybody to understand just how dangerous it can be,” Stott said. “When you are meeting people that you don’t know online you never know what could happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.