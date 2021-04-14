Man says he was shot after refusing to buy water from teen near Atlanta mall

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a teen known for selling water near a metro area mall.
On Tuesday around 3:10 p.m., an officer was alerted by a woman near Greenbriar Mall after reports of a shooting in the area. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta; however, when officers canvassed the area they were not able to locate the victim.
Then around around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital after a man arrived there in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Mike Williams, was reportedly shot on Greenbriar Parkway. Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing.
During the investigation, a bystander told officers that she witnessed the whole altercation. The woman said that she recognized the teens as they were known to sell water at the corner of Headland and Greenbriar near the mall.
Williams told officers that he, his wife, and his daughter had left Greenbriar Mall and stopped at American Deli where the teens confronted him about buying water. He asked the teens to stay away from his van and to stop speaking disrespectfully to his wife.
When the suspects continued to push him to buy water, Williams again declined and asked to be left alone. Williams turned to head back to his van when he heard a "pop" sound, soon realizing he had been shot.
His wife transported him to Grady Hospital for treatment of his injuries. One of the suspects was described as a male wearing a black and orange skullcap that covered his eye, blue jeans, and Yeezy slides. The second suspect was seen wearing a red undershirt, black bubble coat, and black slides.
Officers are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
