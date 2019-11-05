GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County man said an Uber driver hit him on the highway— injuring him and totaling his car.
Although witnesses told police it was the Uber driver’s fault, he says their insurance company is now pointing fingers at him and refusing to cover the insurance costs.
Sam Harvey said he was heading home from work on I-85. He was one exit away from home when he says he was hit.
Now he’s without transportation and says the company is dragging its feet when it comes to covering any insurance costs.
“Uber driver switched lanes very quickly, right in front of me, didn’t have any lights on, no blinker whatsoever, swerved in front of my vehicle, looked like he hit his brakes, which called my truck to flip,” said Sam Harvey.
It happened early Monday morning on October 21st.
“It shut down all of 85,” added Harvey.
Harvey said the Uber driver had a female passenger in his car and she came out to help him. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
“The passenger told the police, hey, this guy cut this other guy off, he was fined at fault for the accident,” Harvey said.
Harvey said about a week later Uber’s insurance adjuster told him the Uber driver had dash cam video that showed otherwise.
“They’re trying to put me at fault,” Harvey added.
Harvey said they told him they haven’t spoken to the passenger.
“She’s the key witness,” said Harvey.
He said he’s gone through three different insurance adjusters since the crash.
“My attorney has requested this dashcam video, we have not seen it, it’s been two weeks,” Harvey added, “I think they’re trying to stall, so they don’t have to pay out money.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to Uber and a spokesperson said they are looking into this, and it’s going to take more than two weeks to determine what actually happened.
But according to their website, when you drive with them, Uber maintains insurance on your behalf. Personal auto insurance is required by state law to drive on the road. However, it might not apply to incidents while driving with them.
In which case, Uber has auto insurance on behalf of the driver in case of accident.
“I can’t sleep at night, my spine is rotated, I’m in therapy right now, I can barely lift some of the packages for my job,” Harvey said.
Now, he has no transportation to get to and from work as his car is totaled.
“They don’t want to own up to something they did, or what their driver did,” said Harvey, “They’re trying to give me the runaround.”
