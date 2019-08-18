DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man selling a townhome in Atlanta that is now under contract discovered quite a problem when the closing attorney made him aware of a $30,000 water bill.
Pejman Hakimi agreed to sell his townhome on Shawn Wayne Circle in Atlanta when he was made aware of the issue.
Hakimi's broker Bill Harris says Hakimi purchased the unit three years ago and began leasing it out. Harris says Hakimi never turned the water on in his own name because he made it the responsibility of the tenant.
Recently, Hakimi put the unit up for sale and a buyer agreed to purchase it. That's when he received a call from the closing attorney, alerting him the the huge bill.
Hakimi offered to pay $3,600, just a small portion of the bill, but the water department told him the lowest payment they would accept was almost $20,000.
A technician was sent out to the unit but found no structural issues with the water meter.
Harris says Hakimi and himself have been to the water department several times and each time they try to resolve the issue, they're told that the problem must be addressed by upper management, who never seem to be available.
CBS46 received this statement from DeKalb County Communications Department manager Andrew Cauthen:
"This case is in the county’s dispute process and is still under review."
CBS46 is continuing to work to get answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.