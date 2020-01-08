GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to life in connection to an armed robbery that turned fatal in 1996.
Hector U. Garay was charged with malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A jury determined he was guilty Jan. 8.
On the night of Jan. 21, 1996, Garay allegedly attempted to enter the home of successful Buford business owners Adalberto and Francisca Salinas via the front door. The couple was known to have large amounts of cash from their businesses at the Buford Highway Flea Market.
When Mr. Salinas noticed the suspicious activity at the door, he opened it with the security chain intact when three shots were fired. Salinas was fatally struck twice.
Days later Gwinnett County Police spoke with a witness who claimed Garay attempted to recruit him to help with the armed robbery. He also told officers that the suspect confessed to the crimes, and planned to flee the country to El Savador. For 22 years Garay went undetected, however, that all changed in 2017 when he attempted to cross into Honduras where he was arrested and extradited back to the U.S. in May 2018.
By the time of his arrest, Mrs. Salinas had been deceased for a decade. As a result, the Salinas children had to testify at trial.
In a last ditch effort to maintain his innocence, Garay claimed witnesses were attempting to pin the murder on him before stating he had mental problems and the mind of the child.
He was found guilty within two hours of deliberation.
