ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man has been sentenced to federal prison for hacking into his former employer’s network.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Charles E. Taylor, 60, of Jacksonville, Arkansas hacked into his former Atlanta-based employer’s network, sabotaging their internal communications and causing more than $800,000 in damages.
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported Taylor was hired as a systems administrator for a lumber and building materials wholesaler in 2013.
In 2018, the company merged with another company and Taylor, unhappy with the new company, resigned his position.
A month after his departure, Taylor changed passwords for network router, costing the company $100,000.
Days later, Taylor shut down the companies’ server for two days, causing the company $700,000.
“Taylor deliberately sabotaged the computer network he had been entrusted to protect because he was upset with his former employer,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Corporate insiders like Taylor cause significant losses through hacking activity each year, and companies must remain vigilant against insider threats to their network security.”
Taylor was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release - one year of which will be served on home detention - and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $834,510.
