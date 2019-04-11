McDonough, GA (CBS46) A Hampton man has been sentenced after being convicted of molesting an autistic girl.
Edward Spencer, 61, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday and sentenced to serve 30 years with the first 18 in prison.
Spencer admitted to performing a sexual act on the girl, who was 10 years-old at the time, as she was sleeping in July of 2018.
“The family is pleased with the outcome and that the defendant is going to prison for a long time,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo. “Mr. Spencer targeted this victim because of her age and disability. We will not tolerate predators like this in our community and we will continue to aggressively prosecute them.”
Spencer must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
