ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman on June 3, 2019, in Stone Mountain.
ORIGINAL STORY: Body found on sidewalk in Stone Mountain
Randy Haynes, 39, has been convicted on charges of Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the stabbing death of 43-year-old Caritha Blanks.
Haynes and the victim had arranged to meet on the evening of June 3. Haynes was seen on surveillance video leading Blanks behind a business and stabbing her multiple times. He then ran away with her purse.
Blanks, seriously injured and screaming, made her way back to the sidewalk where she collapsed. She was stabbed 8 times in her torso and lower body. She died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The identity of her killer was unknown for several months. In August 2019, a detective from the DeKalb County Police Department sent video of the attack to a local news station. A member of the defendant's family immediately recognized him and turned him in.
Haynes was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus five years to be served consecutively.
