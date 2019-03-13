Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man will spend the next several decades behind bars for the retaliatory killing of a woman at a Greyhound bus station in June of 2018.
Markel Woods plead guilty to murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.
It all stems from an incident during the early morning hours of June 29, 2018. Woods and his then-girlfriend Yolanda Hodges were at a convenience store when they became involved in a verbal altercation with 38 year-old Earl Wade.
The argument escalated and Wade shot Hodges in the leg and ran from the scene. A short time later, Woods was caught on surveillance camera at a Greyhound bus station approaching Wade and his mother, 57 year-old Heidi Cooper.
As Woods inches closer, he produced a handgun, pointed it at Cooper and fired three shots into her chest.
Cooper was pronounced dead on the scene.
Woods was arrested two weeks later. He was later sentenced in a Fulton County courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.