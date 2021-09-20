ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced for his apparent involvement in an international weapons trafficking conspiracy to purchase and illegally export firearms and drugs from the United States to the United Kingdom and the Caribbean via the U.S. Postal Service.
Jahziah Roy Lewis, a U.K. citizen, was sentenced to serve four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the operation went on from Feb. 18, 2017 to May 14, 2020. Lewis, along with two accomplices, trafficked and attempted to traffic approximately 36 firearms.
“Lewis directed the straw purchase of the guns, had their serial numbers obliterated and then smuggled them in household items with the intent of selling them abroad,” said Erskine. “Our federal and international law enforcement partners were able to intercept some of the shipments before they were used in a crime. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who buy firearms for others and unlawfully export them for illicit purposes.”
Multiple firearms purchased in Georgia have since been recovered in the United Kingdom and were tied to various criminal networks abroad.
At the time of each purchase, Lewis’s co-conspirators completed paperwork in which they falsely claimed to be the actual buyers of the firearms when they knew that they were buying the guns for someone else. Lewis then directed his accomplice to obliterate the serial numbers on the firearms. After the firearms were purchased, Lewis would sell the firearms abroad by directing his accomplices to conceal the firearms in everyday household items and export them abroad using false names on shipping labels.
The Department of Justice did not identify the co-conspirators involved.
Jahziah Roy Lewis is sentenced for conspiring to straw purchase firearms, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, exporting firearms outside the United States and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“Firearms illegally exported from the United States to the Caribbean fuels violent crime, which directly impacts regional stability and U.S. national security interests,” said Ariel Joshua Leinwand, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security’s (BIS), Office of Export Enforcement, who oversees BIS investigations in the Southeast. “This significant sentence should act a deterrent to those seeking to violate U.S. export and firearms laws. BIS and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively enforce export violations to combat illegal firearm exports.”
“The diversion of firearms to individuals who cannot legally possess them contributes to the cycle of gun violence that pose a direct threat to the safety and stability of various communities,” added Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “Postal Inspectors will continue to aggressively investigate and hold those accountable who maliciously utilize the U.S. mail system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.