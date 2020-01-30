Man sentenced in sexual assault after victim reports attack

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County man convicted of sexual assault was sentenced to spend 50 years in prison. A judge convicted Darryl Joseph Clark, 38, of using a camera to record himself sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating APP in July 2017.
The victim met Clark in public the day before the assault. When Clark asked her to come into his apartment, she declined, but agreed to see him the next day. The victim returned to his apartment that day, but when Clark initiated physical contact, she got up to leave. Clark then pushed her down and strangled her to the point she thought she was going to die, according to a press release from the Cobb County District Attorney. At this time is when Clark forced his victim to perform a sexual act while he recorded it on his camera. Clark threatened to release the footage and ruin her career if she went to the police.
The victim reported the assault to Acworth Police Department. She received medical evaluations and treatment. In the days following the assault, bruises appeared on her neck and chest, and bleeding developed in both of her eyes. Two nurses who specialize in sexual assault testified that all injuries were indicative of strangulation with significant force. The victim also testified about the lasting effects of the assault, including having to take a year off work, nightmares, and flashbacks.
Jurors also heard from a second victim woman who detailed her experience with Clark strangling her and forcing her to have sex a number of times while they were in a relationship. She testified that Clark reacted violently when he was turned down for sex, and that she had to take out a protective order against him.
“This Defendant viewed women as objects, expected them to give him sex, and was willing to use threats and violence to get what he wanted,” Assistant District Attorney Drew Healy said. “Thanks to his victims being willing to come forward, this repeated predator will not be able to victimize any other women.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge C. LaTain Kell followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Clark to serve 50 years in prison, followed by lifetime probation. He will be subject to sex offender conditions and registry if he is ever released from prison.
Clark has remained in custody since July 2017 and will get credit for the time he has served.
