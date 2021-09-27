COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 23-year-old man named Alexander Marcelle Lee pleaded guilty to 15 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children in Coweta County on Sept. 20. He will be required to serve at least 15 years in prison.
In July 2020, Haralson County Sheriff's Office referred a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Lee was identified as a suspect in sending child pornography over the internet and warrants were obtained for his electronics and Facebook account.
Investigators reportedly discovered 15 images or videos of child pornography were shared from Lee's Facebook account to another. He was arrested and reportedly admitted to seeking out the material, viewing it and sharing it.
