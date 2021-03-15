A New Orleans man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for brutally murdering his girlfriend in her Cobb County apartment. The murder happened in May 2019 at an apartment complex on Favor Road.
According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, Miguel Floyd, 27, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty to straggling his then-girlfriend, Ericka Stewart, 36, following a heated argument.
After Stewart was dead, “Floyd panicked and tried to move her body. He wrapped the body in a blanket and dragged it down the concrete steps of the breezeway outside her upper-floor apartment to her vehicle and attempted to flee,” the D.A. spokesperson said in a statement.
During Floyd’s attempted escape, police said his car ran out of gas in the apartment's parking lot.
The district attorney said Floyd was able to successfully flee to New Orleans, where he later told a woman about Stewart’s murder. In addition, Floyd also stole and pawned the Stewart’s cell phone while he was on the run.
Floyd was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans days after the murder.
Stewart had three sons, who are now in the care of her mother.
After accepting Floyd’s guilty plea, a Cobb County judge sentenced Floyd to life in prison. He must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.
Anyone suffering abuse in a relationship is asked to contact LiveSAFE Resources’ 24-hour crisis line at 770-427-3390. They are on the web at www.livesaferesources.org.
Another resource for domestic violence victims is The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and their website is www.thehotline.org
