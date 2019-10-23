HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County man who waited 13 hours before calling police to report murdering his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.
Davis Clay Chalfont, 29, pled guilty to charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery on Oct. 23. Henry County Superior Judge John A. “Trea” Pipkin III sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Police found Amber Chalfont, 25, dead, on Sept. 5, 2018 inside the couple’s home on Creekside Way in McDonough. Police say Davis inflicted blunt force trauma to her torso, which led to her death.
“This was a heinous case of domestic violence,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “This woman suffered tremendous abuse from the man she loved and trusted. We are satisfied that this man will the rest of his spend his life in prison for his actions.”
Investigators say there was a history of domestic violence between the couple.
