COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County judge sentenced a Powder Springs man to life in prison for killing the mother of his three children. Justin Lesean Cox, 41, admitted he shot Felicia Miller multiple times on November 19, 2017. Cobb Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole sentenced Cox July 11.
The shooting happened after Cox and Miller were arguing in a vehicle parked at a residence on Pin Oak Court, near Sandtown and Booth Roads. Witnesses heard Cox tell Miller “You’re gonna die” and “I’m going to kill you,” before multiple shots rang out. Cox ran from the scene, but was arrested the following day.
Cobb Senior Assistant District Attorney Shepard Orlow prosecuted the case.
“Feelings of jealousy, insecurity, and inadequacy drive acts of domestic violence. On November 19, 2017, Justin Cox decided that he would exercise permanent power and control over Felicia Miller by brutally killing her. While his acceptance of responsibility for his actions will never bring Felicia back, Cox’s guilty plea affords Felicia’s family the opportunity to begin the healing process with a sense of closure,” Orlow told the courtroom.
Cox has remained in custody since Nov. 20, 2017. He will get credit for the time he has served.
