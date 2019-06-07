MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stockbridge man will spend the remainder of his natural-born life behind bars after being sentenced to five life sentences after being convicted of molesting and raping children.
David Anthony Jackson, 49, was found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and incest.
Between 2007 and 2016 Jackson raped, molested and sodomized three children between the ages of 4 and 9 at a home in Locust Grove.
"This man preyed upon three children, sexually abusing them and threatening them not to tell," said Henry County District Attorney Darius Parrillo. "All three children bravely reported the abuse and testified this week, telling jurors they wanted to be super heroes and protect other children from getting hurt. The children and their families are grateful to have justice."
