ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Fulton County jury has found a man guilty of the murder of an Atlanta rapper in April 2016.
Casey Battle was was convicted of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
According to evidence, Kenson Hunte put into motion a plan that would ultimately lead to the deaths of two men. That night, Hunte told Battle, 31-year old Sheldon Dooley, 27-year old Nathan Hannon, and another unidentified man to rob, Caleb Simms, aka “Bally” at gunpoint inside the popular “Headquarters Recording Studio” on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta.
Hunte arranged the armed robbery to retrieve a necklace and $50,000 cash that he claimed Sims had previously stolen from him.
Battle contacted Sims to setup a recording session at “Headquarters Recording Studio,” and then Sims rented the space. Once inside, Battle unlocked the front door of the studio and let Dooley, Hannon, and the unidentified man into the building.
Battle escorted the three men to the recording area inside the studio where Sims, 28-year-old aspiring rapper Jerome Blake, aka “Blizzy,” and a sound engineer were working.
After gaining entry to the recording area, Battle introduced his new producers. After the brief introduction, one of the defendants drew his gun and yelled, “give it up,” to Sims, and the unidentified man shot Blake, aka “Blizzy,” in the face with a .40 caliber handgun.
Blake died at the scene. Sims then retrieved his AK-47 and returned fire, which struck Hannon, who also died at the scene. The AK-47 was semi-automatic, but it was equipped with a bump-stock so it fired like an automatic weapon.
After the shooting, Dooley fled the scene but Battle remained at the studio and spoke to the responding officers. Battle lied at the scene about his involvement, but later indicated to detectives that Hunte coerced him into gaining access to the studio in an effort to rob Sims at gunpoint. However, there were Instagram messages that showed Battle actually initiated the contact with Hunte.
The defendants were captured by surveillance cameras entering and leaving the recording studio room where the shooting occurred. Atlanta Police received an anonymous tip that one of the men depicted was Dooley.
Battle was already in custody when U.S. Marshals arrested Dooley on August 19, 2016 in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Battle was sentenced to life in prison plus five years. Hunte and Dooley will face trials in Fulton County Superior Court at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.