DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Jamal Rashad Kerns, 25, has been convicted in DeKalb County for the murder of 18-year-old Keschon Kerns and shooting of Malik Golar, now 24, at a home on Harvest Hills Court in 2017.
The fatal incident happened on May 20 in the home where Jamal and Keschon lived with their grandfather. Jamal claims he walked into the carport and encountered his cousin, Keschon, hold their grandfather's gun. Jamal claimed slapped the gun out of his cousin's hands and then shot him several times in the wrist, shoulder and back.
After the shooting, Jamal left his cousin there to die and went to a hookah bar with his brother. The next morning, the grandfather found Keschon. Jamal and his brother both claimed to be shocked at the shooting and discovery of the body and the crime went unsolved until Jamal shot another man on June 6.
In that case, Golar confronted Kerns about the shooting of his cousin and Kerns grabbed a gun from his truck and shot at Golar's car several times. One of the bullets struck Golar in the head. Golar's mother found him bleeding inside the car and called for help. Golar was able to tell police who shot him and Kerns was arrested.
After he was arrested, Kerns confessed to shooting Golar and then confessed to shooting his cousin. He also told police where to find the murder weapon, which he stashed in the trunk of his grandfather's car.
Kerns was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris.
