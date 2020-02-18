PAULDING Co., GA (CBS46)—A Paulding County man is expected to spend the next 20 years behind bars for his involvement in a drive-by shooting and drug offenses.
The Paulding County District Attorney’s office announced in a Facebook post Zackariah Mitchell was sentenced to a total of 55 years; he must serve at least 20 years in prison.
The case stems from a shooting that happened in April 2018.
According to the post, officers responded to a drive-by shooting that left a 52-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.
Detectives believe Mitchell initiated the drive-by shooting as a result of a dispute with the victim’s son.
Mitchell was later arrested and had marijuana, cocaine, and codeine in his possession during his arrest.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to the charges, according to officials, and while awaiting sentencing at the Paulding County jail, Mitchell also received a battery charge for assaulting a fellow inmate.
During sentencing, the victim’s daughter spoke on behalf of the victim.
The victim’s daughter stated the victim lost a massive amount of blood as a result of the shooting and “although she requires 24/7 care provided by her loving son and daughters, she can now speak, walk with support and no longer requires the assistance of a feeding tube to eat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.