COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to several years in prison for kidnapping a woman in Marietta.
Antoine Latroy Williams, 40, was convicted of kidnapping, sexual battery, and three counts of simple battery, Wednesday.
According to authorities, Williams followed the victim in his vehicle from her job until she pulled over a short distance away. He then forced her to get into his car.
Williams drove her around Cobb County and ultimately to Cartersville. The woman managed to escape when Williams stopped at a QuikTrip in Cartersville.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster sentenced Williams to 20 years, with 18 years to serve in prison and the rest on probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.