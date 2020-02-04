DOUGLAS Co., Ga (CBS46)—A Douglas County man will spend the next 35 years of his life in prison.
According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County District Attorneys office, Gary Courtney, 35, was arrested and sentenced for trafficking more than one pound of methamphetamines and possession a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Courtney was also fined $1 million.
According to the district attorney’s office, Courtney was arrested on April 4, 2018 after two men flagged down a deputy reporting a man asleep at the wheel of a vehicle.
The deputy stated Courtney appeared to be on drugs and an identity check indicated an active warrant for Courtney’s arrest.
After arresting Courtney, deputies said they located a .40 caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine inside of Courtney's vehicle.
In addition, more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $40,000 was also located inside of the vehicle.
“This was an important conviction for Douglas County,” said Kaitlyn Fain, the Douglas County Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted the case.
The defendant was armed and dangerous, and he had in his possession $40,000 worth of the worst drug to plague our community.”
