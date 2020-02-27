ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of five robberies near the Atlanta Beltline in 2019.
Quintavious Walker, 21, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
According to Atlanta Police, Walker’s crime spree began on April 25, 2019, when he knocked upon the door of two unsuspecting victims who were asleep inside of their apartment along the Beltline. One of the victims opened the door and Walker forced himself inside. The defendant opened fire, and one of the bullets struck the male victim in the arm. The victim survived the shooting, and Walker fled the scene.
On May 3, 2019, along Lena Street near the Beltline, Walker approached a male victim who was exiting his vehicle. The defendant pointed his handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to his car. The victim surrendered his keys, and Walker fled in his vehicle. Before he left the scene, Walker fired a round into the air.
On May 27, 2019, a female victim was running along the Beltline near Lena Street when Walker approached. Walker tapped the victim upon the shoulder and brandished a semiautomatic pistol from his waistband. Walker pointed the weapon at her rib cage area and demanded she turn over her bag. The victim gave her satchel to Walker, and he fled the scene. The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
On May 29, 2019, Walker was in a vehicle with a male who was driving along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Atlanta. The male parked his vehicle at a gas station. When the male entered the service station, Walker stole the man’s handgun and fled the area. Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the crime.
On May 29, 2019, along Lena Street on the Beltline, Walker approached a male victim and asked to use his cell phone. After the defendant made a call, he brandished a handgun and robbed the victim of his cell phone at gunpoint. That same day, along Lena Street near the Beltline, Walker attempted to rob a female victim and her husband. Walker brandished a handgun and demanded the female victim’s purse, but when the female victim refused, the defendant fired two rounds into the air. Walker then fled the scene.
On May 30, 2019, a male victim arrived at his home at the AMLI on Ponce Apartments along the Beltline. As the victim sat in his vehicle and prepared to exit, Walker approached and hijacked the vehicle at gunpoint. The victim’s bank cards that were inside the vehicle at the time of the hijacking were later used. The entire armed robbery was captured by surveillance footage.
Through the use of shell casings, surveillance video, witnesses who identified Walker as the suspect, and other investigative techniques, the Atlanta Police Department was able to arrest Walker on June 5, 2019.
He'll serve 20 years in prison with the remainder on supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.