COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Louisiana man that admitted to stalking a woman who had a restraining order against him has been sentenced to a decade in prison.
Charles Ray Alexander III, 33, repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend in Marietta by telephone in October 2017 which was a violation of a protective order issued in Cobb County.
After being arrested on charges of harassing phone communications, Alexander was extradited to Louisiana on an outstanding parole violation. In October 2017, while incarcerated in St. Gabriel, La., Alexander placed 11 calls to victim, three of which she accepted and confirmed that he was placing the calls.
Even after she told him that the calls were in violation of the order, Alexander continued to call until the woman asked the prison facility to block calls to her number. She also changed her phone number.
“The emotional damage Charles Alexander caused to this victim and so many others will never be undone, but hopefully they can begin to heal now that this case has been put to rest. No one deserves to live in constant fear for who might be lying in wait,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green, who prosecuted the case with her trial partner, Senior Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull.
Alexander has a history of domestic violence and violations of protective orders in Louisiana dating to 2006, including at least four convictions for stalking and violations of protective orders. One of his past victims came from Texas to testify at trial this week, believing that Alexander will continue abusing women if given the opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.