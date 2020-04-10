ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Soon after the sun goes down, the sleepy little town of Griffin wakes up. Each night at dusk for the past couple of days they have come together on Maple Drive.
Marie knight brought her 7-year-old son for the first time.
“We’re going to watch Mr. Bruce,” Knight said.
And at 8 o’clock outside 806 Maple Drive, Bruce Reid is there for his neighbors.
“Hi, how are you doing? Is everybody staying well?” Reid asked.
Dressed in traditional Scottish attire, Reid serenades the community with his grandfather’s bagpipes.
It’s a bright spot during dark times.
“I thought I would come out here and just play at night, calm people down and get them away from their worries and not mention the word ‘Coronavirus’ anymore,” Reid said
And for a moment, everything comes to a standstill. Ninety-year-old neighbor Howard Wallace watched from his car.
“He is God’s gift to this community in so many ways. We love him,” Wallace said.
And the performance would not be complete without paying tribute to all the medical heroes.
“There is stress involved. They’re breaking down into tears and we’re just trying to give them a little peace and a little bit of hope. I know what it’s like. I’ve been there and it’s hard,” Reid said.
Bruce was a doctor himself who retired after more than 30-years and is still caring for his friends and neighbors.
“I just think God is just showing himself and especially through Bruce Reid and it’s wonderful,” Neighbor Kelley Wynne said.
“Okay thank you everybody. Have a good night. Hope you enjoyed it. Stay safe and we’ll you tomorrow,” Reid said.
It’s a special performance Reid said he will continue to do if the community would like it during these unprecedented times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.