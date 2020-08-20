ATLANTA (CBS46) A man was seriously injured after being stabbed near a bus station in southwest Atlanta late Wednesday night.
The incident happened just before midnight near the Atlanta bus station on the 200 block of Forsyth Street.
Police say the victim, only identified as a man in his 30's, was taken to Grady Hospital in serious condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
