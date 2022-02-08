STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a business Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a man was shot at a business located in the 5600 block of Redan Road around 9:30 a.m. They say the victim, a male in his late 50s, continues to recover in a local hospital with what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim was at the location to service coin-operated machines when he was approached by someone with a gun. That person shot the victim and left in the victim's vehicle.
Police have not identified a possible suspect.
If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call DCPD's East Investigations Unit at 770-482-0309 or Crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
