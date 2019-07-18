A man who allergy set a home on fire due to an altercation was arrested on Thursday.
Police arrested 58-year-old Anthony Brown for his alleged involvement in a house fire in Hampton.
According to investigators, Brown allegedly set the attic of the home on fire after having a verbal domestic altercation.
There were three people in the house at the time of the fire, but were outside by the time fire officials arrived at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
