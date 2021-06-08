ROSWELL, Ga, (CBS46) -- The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who fired shots at another vehicle Tuesday morning.
Around 9:25am, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Old Roswell Road and Holcomb Bridge Road.
When officers arrived, they located a van stopped in the southbound lanes of Old Roswell Road with bullet holes in the exterior. The driver was not struck.
Police said investigation shows a grey sedan driven by a black man with dreadlocks or twists, pulled along the right side of the victim’s vehicle, and fired at least one round from a handgun into the vehicle.
The suspect then drove off westbound on Holcomb Bridge Road.
There was no reported exchange of words or aggressive driving behavior leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.
Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.