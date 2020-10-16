ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have detained two people at Lenox Mall after multiple shots were fired early Friday evening.
Around 4:45 p.m. an off-duty officer was flagged down by a witness who stated a person was being robbed inside Neiman Marcus. The victim told the officer he checking out at the cash register when he was attacked by multiple Black males in an attempt to steal his bag.
During the attack, the victim pulled out a weapon and shot at the four suspects.
Two of the suspects were captured after attempting to flee on foot. Neither suffered any injuries. Charges are pending.
The victim was also taken into police custody on an outstanding warrant.
Police say some property damage was sustained due to the gunfire. The investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
