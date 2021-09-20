ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 19 at a home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Northside Drive SW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.
The man who was shot was transported to a hospital for treatment. The man who shot him was at the home and told police that the man who he shot had kicked in his door and confronted him.
He said that he was unsure of the intruder's intent and shot him.
Investigators contact the Fulton County District Attorney's office and presented elements of the case. At this time, no charges are pending.
The investigation is still open. Check back for developments.
