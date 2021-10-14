ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning at Camden Vantage Apartments on 180 Jackson Street.
APD say a man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot three times in his back. He was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
Investigators are working to find out what led up to this incident. CBS46 will have the latest details as more is learned about this incident.
