Man shot after Atlanta bar fight escalates

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta bar early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a shots fired call at Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue just after 2:30 am.
When police arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach. He was quickly taken to Grady Hospital for emergency surgery. He is in stable condition.
Police say he was shot in the bar, while it was open and about 70 to 80 people were inside. No one else was injured.
Captain William Ricker, with the Atlanta Police Department, said people inside say they heard a loud sound that they thought was a bottle being broken, but it was gun shots.
He told CBS46 it started as a fight inside that escalated and lead to gunfire.
APD spoke with workers and plan to speak with the victim once he has recovered.
Ricker said no one inside says they saw the incident.
"We do have surveillance cameras that we can't view at this time, but hopefully in the morning we can get an idea of what actually took place," said Ricker.
There are no suspects, yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
