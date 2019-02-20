ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night.
According to reports, the man was leaving church service when he confronted someone who was attempting to break into his car.
The suspect fled the location.
The victim is alert, conscious and breathing.
