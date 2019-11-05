ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot in northwest Atlanta while attempting to sell a phone on Tuesday.
The victim went to an apartment complex on the 400 block of Highland Ave to sell his phone.
Upon arrival, police found the man inside the building suffering from a gunshot wound to leg.
Authorities say, the man was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
According to officials, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.