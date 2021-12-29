ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are responding to reports of a person shot after a man was found injured along 5th Street in Midtown.
The man was reportedly shot on 4th street and ran one block shortly before collapsing. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
