COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a truck stop and is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.
Deputies responded to the call at the Pilot Truck Stop around 11:00 p.m. at 1645 S. Highway 29 on Friday.
The preliminary investigation revealed two men were involved in a fight in the parking lot, which resulted in one man getting shot.
According to investigators, the victim went into the store, where he collapsed and later died.
Officials say the gunman got into the victim’s white van heading north on Highway 29 toward the interstate.
In a picture provided by law enforcement, the van has “Assured Conveyance” on the side.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to please contact Investigator Spinks at 770.253.1502 or email cspinks@coweta.ga.us.
Currently, the victim’s name is not released. Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are released.
