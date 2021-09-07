JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — One man is dead after being found with multiple gun shot wounds in a Clayton County parking lot.
Clayton County Police say officers responded to a person shot call in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro Friday night.
Officers found the victim unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.
Police have not released any suspect information and say that information is still being gathered at this time.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
