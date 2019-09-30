DEKALB (CBS46)--DeKalb police are trying to track down the person who shot and killed a man late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the Stonecrest Mall parking lot.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as people were leaving the movie theater. According to police, the suspect fired multiple rounds.
Detectives said police were in the process of interviewing several persons of interest, and it’s not clear what prompted the shooting or how many shooters fired rounds.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to determine what happened, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
