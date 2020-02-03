ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man.
The shooting happened Monday near the Blue Flame nightclub on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police responded to the shooting call just before 1:00 a.m. and located a deceased male in his 20s.
Police have not released a motive on the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.