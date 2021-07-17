ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is dead after being shot while driving Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 1:38 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot at 965 Cunningham Place SW. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on fire and a man dead on the scene.
Investigators say preliminary findings suggest the victim was driving when he was shot.
At this time, no information is provided on the suspect. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
