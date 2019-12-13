CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police confirmed one man was shot during an active shooter situation at Dart Container Plant, a food processing plant in Conyers.
According to Rockdale County officials, one person was detained. Police are searching for another suspect.
The victim was transported to Rockdale County Hospital in critical condition.
Several paramedics are on the scene and standing by.
Police are not certain what type of weapon the shooter had or how many times he fired shots.
Nearby schools and businesses are still on lockdown.
