1 man shot at Dart Container Plant in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police confirmed one man was shot at the Dart Container Plant, a manufacturing facility in Conyers early Friday morning.
According to Rockdale County officials, one person was detained. Police are searching for another suspect.
The victim was transported to Rockdale County Hospital in critical condition.
Police are not certain what type of weapon the shooter had or how many times he fired shots.
Nearby businesses and 3 schools, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary School. are still on precautionary lockdown.
The precautionary lockdown for the school transportation offices was lifted.
Dart Container Corporation released an update statement on their website saying in part:
"Counseling support will be available to our Conyers employees and we will support the affected employee and family throughout this tragic event. The facility will remain closed until further notice."
Stay with CBS46 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.