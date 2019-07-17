ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are searching for the man who shot another man at an Atlanta gas station.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Wednesday at the Exxon gas station on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.
Police say two vehicle were at gas pumps and words were exchanged between the two drivers.
Moments later, shots were fired and a man in his mid-twenties was shot in the stomach.
A friend drove the man who was shot in the stomach to the Chevron on Brown Mills Road in southeast Atlanta and called police.
The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
